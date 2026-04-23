HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 48-year-old man was arrested following a investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving a 9-year-old girl at a Hialeah motel.

Police arrested Enrique Dominguez Wednesday and charged him with sexual battery on a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under the age of 12.

According to an arrest report, the victim lived with her mother and siblings at a Hialeah hotel. On occasion, the mother would leave the children in the care of the suspect while she went to work.The victim told investigators that Dominguez engaged in sexual acts with her on at least ten occassions and as many as twenty times according to the report.

The victim’s mother told police she met Dominguez at a cafeteria where she worked and he was a regular. Because he was homeless, she allowed him to move into a trailer park home with her and her children around July 2025. According to the mother, they maintained separate bedrooms, and she shared hers with her five children.

After being evicted in August 2025, she moved the family into a single large room at Casanovas Boutique Motel, 1775 W. Okeechobee Road. The living arrangement included two mattresses and a crib; Subiza slept on one mattress with her three oldest children, her two youngest slept in the crib, and Enrique used the second mattress.

Subiza said she occasionally left Dominguez to watch the children while she worked overnight on Fridays or Saturdays, typically from late night until 8 a.m. However, she said Dominguez did not stay the entire month because she kicked him out following a verbal argument.

Dominguez is being held without bond.

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