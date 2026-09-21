HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A federal SWAT team brought out an armored truck and guns while making an arrest in Hialeah on Sunday morning.

Sunday’s arrest of Jonathan Christian Gonzalez Reyes came three days after he was arrested for allegedly posing as an ICE agent.

Police said he threatened to shoot and extort money from a food truck owner and his son.

Gonzalez Reyes is currently facing charges of impersonating an officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He may now face federal charges as well.

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