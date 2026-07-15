(WSVN) - Health officials have given the all clear for three South Florida beaches.

The Florida Department of Health says Golden Beach, Bark Beach and North Shore Ocean Terrace are now safe for swimming and other water-related activities.

Samples taken over the past few days showed high levels of bacteria in the water, which triggered the water advisories.

Officials say recent test results now show the water quality has returned to a safe level for swimmers.

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