MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dangerous beach bacteria have been reported across South Florida coasts.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a water quality advisory for Golden Beach, North Shore Ocean Terrace at 73rd Street, and Bark Beach at 79th Street in Miami Beach.

Samples showed an above-average level of bacteria.

The FDOH has urged against water-related activities due to an increased risk of illness among swimmers.

As of Friday afternoon, the advisory remains in effect until further notice.

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