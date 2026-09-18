MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida dog beach is now safe to swim again, officials say.

Health officials have lifted the swim advisory for Bark Beach in Miami Beach.

Earlier this month, officials found high bacteria levels and issued the water quality advisory.

Since then, new tests have determined that the bacteria amount is below the state safety standard.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.