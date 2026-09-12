Residents are urged to stay out of two South Florida beaches this weekend due to bacteria concerns.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade has issued a water quality advisory for Dog Beach in Virginia Key Beach and for Bark Beach in Miami Beach.

Dog Beach is located on the south side of Virginia Key Beach while Bark Beach is at 79th Street and Collins.

Officials say recent tests found elevated levels of bacteria at both beaches so they are advising against any water-related activities.

The advisory will be lifted once water samples come back at acceptable levels.

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