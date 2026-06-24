MIAMI (WSVN) - A beloved Miami restaurant turned into a bet and bite for World Cup fans.

Hard Rock Bet transformed La Sandwicherie in Wynwood into the “Hard Rock Bet Super Sub Shop” on Wednesday for a one-day-only experience.

Miami Hurricanes legend Michael Irvin and former Colombian soccer captain Carlos Valderrama helped hand out free World Cup inspired sandwiches to fans.

Dozens of fans lined up to get their sandwiches and meet the sports icon.

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