(WSVN) - Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have lifted ground stops at their respective airports.

The stormy weather that rolled through South Florida grounded all departures at both airports on Friday afternoon.

The stop has since been lifted.

It’s unclear how many flights were delays or cancelled by the ground stop.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.