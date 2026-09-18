FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large storm system passing over South Florida drenched several parts of Broward, leaving many roads flooded and neighborhoods soaked ahead of the weekend.

The persistent rain clouds hanging over much of Broward made for unpleasant road conditions for many drivers leaving work, Friday afternoon.

7News cameras captured several vehicles cautiously maneuvering through Northeast Eighth Street and Andrews Avenue, which had already been flooded by several inches of rain.

Elsewhere near Northeast 37th Street and North Federal Highway, cars could be seen slowly passing through even more flooded roadways.

Some neighborhoods weren’t spared from rain-related headaches.

In Pompano Beach, heavy rainfall left enough sitting water on the road to reach past the front yards of several homes.

Many drivers were seen creating small waves as they passed through sections of Oakland Park.

Some residents were seen braving the steep waters, walking through the flooded sidewalks across Fort Lauderdale.

Wild video posted on social media also captured a waterspout spinning rapidly just off a dock at Lighthouse Point Yacht Club.

The heavy rainfall sparked a temporary ground stop on flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

While the ground stop was later lifted, drivers making their way out to the airport were met with bumper-to-bumper traffic for inbound and outbound flights. There was also reports of flooding around the entrance and exit of the airport’s parking garage.

The National Weather Service says parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties have already seen between 2-4 inches of rain from showers on Thursday and Friday.

The forecast also shows even more rain inundating parts of South Florida over the coming weekend.

Officials advised drivers who plan to hit the road to drive slow when passing through wet and flooded roads and to avoid driving through standing water.

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