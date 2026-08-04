SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As storms continue to occur across South Florida, a lightning strike in Southwest Miami-Dade caused a gazebo in a backyard to catch fire.

Surveillance footage shows the moment lighting hit a palm tree causing a palm frond to fall on the gazebo, sparking the fire.

Firefighters arrived in minutes and put out the fire with a hose, according to surveillance footage.

The homeowner and their family now feel thankful that their home was spared from the fierce flames in their backyard. At one point, they said they felt the intense heat radiating from the gazebo.

“It was like a very loud bang, like a very close lighting,” said the homeowner. “One of the neighbors over there called the firefighters because there was one already shooting water at it, and there was another one outside the door trying to get in, so I just let them in and they just did their thing. It all happened very fast.”

The furniture under the gazebo was melted and the fence was damaged, but the family is grateful that their house was not affected by the flames.

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