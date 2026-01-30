MIAMI (WSVN) - Friday brought cool and pleasant temperatures for much of South Florida ahead of a steep drop in temperatures that could potentially set records and has sent residents and visitors scrambling to get ready for the bitter blast.

A cold front arriving during the day on Saturday will be ushering in extremely cold air and some very strong winds across the region, Saturday night into Sunday.

The worst of the cold will actually be felt Sunday morning, with wind chills in the 20s widespread across Broward and Miami-Dade counties, 30s and 40s for the Florida Keys.

Some weather alerts were already in place Friday morning. There’s a freeze watch for interior Broward and Miami-Dade that includes all areas west of the Sawgrass Expressway, U.S. 27 and Krome Avenue for the possibility of 32 degrees in terms of temperatures within the next 48 hours.

There’s also an extreme cold watch in effect for neighboring Palm Beach county for “feels like” temperatures in the teens to 20s.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 30 miles per hour Saturday night, with peak wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour. That’s expected to lead to dangerous water conditions. A gale watch is in effect over all local waters this weekend.

The polar plunge could kill crops and sensitive vegetation. Outdoor plumbing that’s exposed could actually get damage, so preparations need to be underway Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

7News cameras on Thursday night captured people in Miami already bundled up in sweaters and jackets.

“I’m freezing in South Florida,” said area resident Shelby Meyeroff, seen wearing a leather jacket.

“Let’s face it: As Floridians, we are not used to extreme cold temperatures,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez.

But what’s freezing to some is nice to others, like Eli Hammer and Yarden Sorani, who are visiting from San Francisco.

“I can’t believe this is you guys’ winter. This is insane to me; I keep looking at him and, like, the weather here is so nice,” said Sorani.

The weather will stop feeling so nice this weekend, as South Florida dips into the 30s and 40s, about 20 degrees below average.

“Just enjoy it for what it is, you know. Find an excuse to stay indoors and snuggle,” said Hammer.

“Or find a nice hot tub somewhere,” said Sorani.

Some who find themselves unprepared for the imminent cold snap went shopping.

“I’m just buying winter clothes, getting a heater,” said a shopper at a Home Depot. “It’s not as cold as anywhere else, but you’re not used to it in Miami, so yeah, just buying a heater and stocking up.”

Benitez has some recommendations to ensure South Floridians stay warm.

“Dressing in layers, as layers can help keep warmth better than one heavy coat might,” she said. “Cover your hands, your ears and your head. Most of your body heat is lost through those areas.”

Benitez stressed that hypothermia is a risk with these bitter tempetatures.

“Those who are at greater risk of hypothermia are the elderly and young children. Older adults lose body heat faster and may not feel cold, but may experience hypothermia faster than others.”

Residents are advised to check on your family and neighbors.

First responders also have some safety tips for those planning to turn on their space heaters this weekend.

“Space heaters are the number one cause for cold weather house fires,” said Benitez.

“Keep them three feet away from anything that can burn, and always remember to shut them off prior to leaving the room or going to sleep, and plug them into the wall and not into an extension cord,” said Hollywood Fire Rescue Capt. Angelo Ganguzza.

Experts encourage people to look at the label to verify that it’s rated for indoors, and they advise not to use alternative heat sources.

“It’s very important to have the UL listing on the bottom. This listing means that it has all the safety features in there, so if it was to be knocked over or was to overheat, that it would shut off,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan.

A construction crew in Fort Lauderdale said they’re ready to take on the dip in degrees.

“For us, it’s – we have to work every day, you know. You have to bring some food on our table for our families, so we have to come to work,” said Edgar Gonzalez with Team Construction.

Admittedly, it’s not something to which they’re accustomed.

“If it’s going to be too cold, we go inside the vehicle, put [on] our heaters and come back out and continue working,” said Gonzalez.

So, whether working outside in construction or helping travelers check in their luggage at the airport, layers, breaks and movement are all important.

“You see how we move around out here. We keep moving. Just standing out there would be murder,” said Charles Giffon, an employee at Miami International Airport.

With the bitter temperatures coming, homeless advocates are expecting an influx of people looking for shelter.

“We just don’t have the capacity to to reach everyone,” said Patrice Paldino with the Broward County Housing Division.

Officials at The Salvation Army said they’re planning to add more cots at their shelters over the weekend.

“We provide blankets, hats, scarves. Today we’ll also be providing some hygiene kits so that people are prepared, because obviously, in South florida, they’re not as prepared as as they should be for this kind of weather,” said Paldino.

Between Friday and Monday, homeless outreach teams in Broward and Miami-Dade county are going to be out in full force to make sure that people on the streets have resources or know that they can go to shelters because of the incoming cold snap.

Medical experts advise those feeling the symptoms of hypothermia — uncontrollable shivering, weakness, numbness, confusion — to call their doctors or 911.

