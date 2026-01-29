Related Nurseries and farms across South Florida make preparations ahead of cold snap

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is staying chill this week, but that is nothing compared with the potentially record-breaking temperatures expected to sweep across the region this weekend.

Meteorologists said the temperatures are forecast to drop to dangerous degrees beginning Saturday night due to a strong cold front. The extreme drop in degrees will bring the lowest temperature South Floridians have felt in at least 15 years with the possibility for a low temperature record set in 1909 to be broken in Miami on Sunday.

Sunday and Monday mornings, residents can expect to eake up to temperatures in the 30s, with wind chills as low as the 20s. Cold weather advisories and other alerts will likely be issued throughout the weekend.

7News spoke with people making their way down windy streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

“I think ir’s horrible, and I hope it goes away soon,” said a man.

But South Florida is stuck in a weekslong shiver, one that’s forecast to get even colder over the next several days.

“Ah, that’s pretty bad,” said a man upon learning of Sunday’s dip in temperatures. “Yeah, I definitely won’t be wearing the short-sleeve [shirt] that day, for sure.”

“I’m not leaving the house. I’m staying in,” said the man who called the fool weather “horrible.”

While some South Floridians are freezing, out-of-towners are enjoying these milder temperatures.

“I think this is beautiful weather, ’cause I’m from Indiana,” said a woman.

“I’m actually enjoying this weather. It feels fantastic, no humidity,” said another woman.

As South Florida bundles up and tries to stay warm, fire rescue officials cauition it’s important to do so safely

“When utilizing your space heater, it’s very important ro make sure that it’s three feet away from anything, especially your bedsheets, your curtains, carpets, things of that nature,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan. “We also want to make sure that it’s plugged directly into the wall. You don’t want to use an extension cord and taking it into another area. And finally, you don’t want to leave it unsupervised.”

Officials further advise residents to ensure their space heaters are rated for indoor use and refrain from using alternative heat sources.

“If you are purchasing heaters for the cold weather coming in, it’s very important to have the UL listing on the bottom,” said Gollan. “This listing means that it has all the safety features in there, so if it was to be knocked over or was to overheat, that it would shut off.”

FLFR officials also remind residents who are turning their central heating for the first time in months that it’s normal to smell some burning at first. That is dust burning off the heat coils.

