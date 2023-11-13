MIAMI (WSVN) - Riders who use the Miami-Dade County Transit system are about to get free rides until the end of 2023.

Starting Monday through Dec. 31, riders won’t have to pay for the Metrobus or the Metrorail.

The promotion is part of the Better Bus Network program, a new system that is adding new routes and changing current ones in an effort to help cut commute times for some passengers.

