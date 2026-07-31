(WSVN) - A former OnlyFans model who is accused of murder has reached a plea deal.

Courtney Clenney, who maintained a large following as a model on OnlyFans and Instagram, has reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid going to trial over the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, in their Miami high-rise in 2022.

Prosecutors had argued that Clenney was physically abusive toward Obumseli throughout their relationship while defense attorneys claimed the former social media model acted in self-defense.

Clenney remained behind bars for four years after being denied bond.

The details of the plea deal have not been disclosed.

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