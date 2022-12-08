MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media influencer accused of killing her boyfriend will remain behind bars prior to her trial.

A hearing wrapped up Tuesday morning where a judge denied the release of 26-year-old Courtney Clenney before her murder trial.

“The Obumseli family’s fate in the system has been renewed,” said Larry Hanfield, an attorney. “We believe that the judge made the appropriate, fair decision based upon the facts in the law.”

“Obviously we are disappointed with the judge’s ruling, we’re going to dissect her opinion just on a brief review of it,” said Frank Prieto, Clenney’s attorney. “There’s things that we believe that are not supported by the record.”

The social media model has had several Arthur hearings and had requested a bond ahead of her trial.

She is accused of stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death at their unit at the One Paraiso high-rise in Miami,

“My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound,” Clenney told police in a 911 call.

Clenney claimed it was self-defense when she admitted to killing Obumseli last April, but prosecutors said evidence showed otherwise.

“After hearing those incidents that the state has brought to your attention in the last two days, you still feel comfortable allowing her to come home to your house?” said a prosecutor.

“A thousand percent,” said Kim Clenney, her father.

In her most recent hearing, Clenney’s father took the stand.

“Did you have knowledge of the true relationship between Courtney and Obumseli?” an attorney said.

“Oh yes, it was very toxic, she didn’t deserve what she put up with,” Kim said.

Prosecutors said Clenney showed an abusive, violent pattern throughout the couple’s relationship, which they believe led to her killing Obumseli.

If convicted, she will face life in prison.

