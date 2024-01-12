MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced cellphone video shows a confrontation between an online model and her boyfriend months before, prosecutors say, she fatally stabbed him at their luxury Miami condo.

The footage shows murder suspect and former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney arguing with boyfriend Christian Obumseli while the two were in Aspen, Colorado, in 2022.

The video appears to show Clenney accusing Obumseli of infidelity while repeatedly attacking him as he attempts to fend her off.

“I was [expletive] sober for two weeks, two weeks!” she yelled at him as she hit him repeatedly. “And now, why am I not sober? ‘Cause of you!”

The video is the latest showing the suspect striking the eventual victim prior to his April 3, 2022 murder.

“You’re hindering my progress!” Clenney said in the video as she punched Obumseli.

Police said Clenney stabbed her boyfriend inside the One Paraiso high-rise along the 3100 block of Northeast Seventh Avenue.

Clenney is currently in jail awaiting trail.

Investigators said Obumseli died from his wound. He was 27 years old.

The latest footage of in-camera roughhousing was obtained by 7News following a public records request with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

“Yes, I’m not mad at you!” Clenney said in the video as she hit Obumseli again.

Investigators said the altercation took place while the couple were on a trip involving photo shoots to generate content to Clenney’s online brand.

This video isn’t the only evidence of a violent relationship prior to the killing.

In February of 2022, surveillance video showed Clenney pounding on Obumseli in her condo’s elevator. Less than two months later, police said, she knifed her lover to death.

Clenney and her defense team said the stabbing was an act of self-defense.

“She was in a struggle for her life. She defended herself; he came at her,” said Frank Prieto, Clenney’s attorney.

But state prosecutors call it cold-blooded murder.

“An extremely tempestuous and combative relationship,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

So does Kim Wald, an attorney representing Obumseli’s family. In response to the videos, Wald filed a civil complaint against multiple parties connected to Obumseli’s death.

“When you look at these videos, you look at this behavior, you look at all of these instances where she was committing crimes, it’s really just – there’s no words for it,” said Wald. “That’s why you have this civil lawsuit, to stop this history of domestic violence, to bring awareness to domestic violence and to hold people accountable.”

The legal proceedings surrounding this case are ongoing, and Clenney’s case remains open and pending.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.