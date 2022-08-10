MIAMI (WSVN) - On Wednesday, popular OnlyFans and Instagram model Courtney Clenney has been arrested for the murder of her boyfriend, according to a report by the Miami Herald.

She has been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon for the stabbing death of Christian “Toby” Obumseli, back on April 3, after some sort of fight.

The 26-year-old, who has more than 2 million followers, was taken into custody in Hawaii.

She will be extradited back to Miami soon where she will eventually go to trial.

Her arrest was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by her Miami defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, who said she had been in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Obumseli worked in cryptocurrency, and his family has been outspoken in calling for Clenney’s arrest.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.