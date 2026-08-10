MIAMI (WSVN) - A former OnlyFans model accused in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Miami back in 2022, is reportedly expected to make a decision regarding a plea deal with prosecutors.

Courtney Clenney is set to appear in a Miami courtroom, Monday morning. She is accused of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli.

Clenney’s years-long, high-profile case captivated the attention of South Florida and the country. If she accepts the terms of her plea agreement, it could bring the matter to a close.

City of Miami Police officers on April 4, 2022 responded to the upscale One Paraiso high-rise, located in the Edgewatwer neighborhood, after Clenney stabbed Obumseli inside her condo.

Tabloid articles followed, featuring graphic scene photos and an account of her desperate 911 calls, all providing a glimpse into that horrific day….

Prosecutors had argued Clenney was physically abusive toward Obumseli during their relationship.

Frank Prieto, Clenney’s defense attorney. claimed the former social media model acted only in self-defense. In 2024, a medical examiner brought in by the defense testified in court that Clenney threw the knife that resulted in the death of her boyfriend.

“Her self-defense is credible, and the actions she took that night were necessary to save her own life,” said Prieto. “This is not an act of premeditation.”

More than four years later, a plea agreement is on the table.

In a statement, The Prieto Law Firm and Puglisi-Carames, the legal team representing Clenney, wrote:

“The terms of the agreement are not final until accepted by the Court… We will reserve further comment on the specific terms until they are placed on the record before the Court.”

The details od Clenney’s plea agreement are set to be discussed at a court hearing set to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday.

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