MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade elementary school teacher was denied bond during his latest court appearance as he faces a list of serious charges.

Cesar Cardoso, 53, is facing 13 charges, including lewd and lascivious conduct on a child.

Investigators say he showed students inappropriate videos and photos, including a naked photo of himself.

Authorities are expected to file additional charges against him in the coming days.

Cardoso’s attorney said the allegations are false and he looks forward to his client’s day in court.

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