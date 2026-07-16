TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge found a state representative from Miami Beach liable for sexual assault and defamation.

Back in 2023, Florida State Rep. Fabián Basabe was sued by an intern and an aide who claimed the Republican lawmaker groped them.

Following Wednesday’s ruling, Basabe will be liable for damages between $75,000 and $100,000.

Basabe represented himself during the civil trial despite not being a lawyer. He also rested his case without calling witnesses.

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