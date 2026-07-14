A state representative for Miami Beach who is facing alarming allegations appeared in court.

Prosecutors allege Representative Fabian Basabe slapped an aide, sexually harassed an intern, and posted a defamatory tweet.

One of the incidents allegedly happened during an elementary school career day.

An accuser testified in state court on Monday.

The civil trial is expected to last up to four days.

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