MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has released a warning for swimmers at three South Florida beaches.

The Department of Health on Wednesday advised swimmers to stay out of the water at Surfside Beach near 93rd Street, Haulover Beach South, and North Shore Ocean Terrace near 73rd Street in Miami Beach.

Water samples at all three beaches came back with dangerously high levels of bacteria that, experts say, can make people sick.

