SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation in a farm area in Southwest Miami-Dade after a man and a woman were found dead, leading deputies to take a man into custody.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a deceased woman in the area of Southwest 209th Avenue and 260th Street, just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the bodies of a man and a woman. Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced both individuals dead.

At around 10:45 a.m., Skyforce hovered above the scene, as a string of MDSO vehicles were parked on the property.

Deputies detained a man pending an investigation that has been taken over by MDSO homicide detectives.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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