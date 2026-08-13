FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - The mother of a 5-year-old girl that was shot and killed inside her Florida City home is now in custody on aggravated manslaughter charges.

Thirty-two-year-old Ashley Hosendove was booked into jail around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Hosendove’s daughter, Ja’nova Parks, died after a gun went off inside their home on June 10.

“Responding with a rescue, it’s a 5-year-old child – shot herself in the stomach,” according to audio on Broadcastify.

Responding officers rushed the young victim and her mother to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital.

From there, Parks was then airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she was later pronounced as deceased.

Parks’ death devastated her family.

“My grandbaby is 5 years old, she’s only 5,” said Laticha Ellison, the girl’s paternal grandmother.

Ellison also demanded answers on what led to the young girl being shot.

“It makes me angry because nothing like this should be able to happen, especially in your home,” said Ellison.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has been working to piece together what happened ever since that June incident.

“The community has questions, and so do we,” said MDSO spokesperson Angel Rodriguez.

Investigators say two other adults and Parks’ 4-year-old brother were also home at the time of the shooting.

While Hosendove was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and culpable negligence of a firearm within easy access of a minor, it remains unclear if her arrest is related to Parks’ death.

7News has reached out to MDSO but have not heard back.

Hosendove is expected to appear before a judge on Thursday.

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