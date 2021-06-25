SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A growing floral memorial in Surfside stands as a show of support for the victims of the condominium collapse, as South Floridians reach out to help those displaced and impacted by the tragedy.

7News cameras captured flowers wrapped around a fence blocks away from where part of the South Tower of the Champlain Towers condominiums came down early Thursday morning. Someone hung a T-shirt that reads “Team Surfside” next to some of the flowers.

The memorial is not the only way South Florida is coming together to help the victims.

Inside Global Empowerment Mission’s warehouse in Doral, volunteers assembled care packages for families who lost everything in the collapse.

The care packages are filled with everyday necessities.

“Which is mostly hygiene [products], COVID preventions, all different kinds of blankets, phone chargers and essential things that they need,” said Michael Capponi, founder and president of Global Empowerment Mission.

Capponi hopes these items can help the survivors, but he’s aware these items can only go so far, and that’s why they are also handing out cash cards valued at $500 each.

“They got pulled out on a ladder in the middle of the night with nothing, basically, and they’re staying at a hotel right now,” said Capponi. “They can’t cook in their hotel rooms, so you have to give them something so they have vouchers, so they can go buy food, so they can go buy the necessities that they need.”

Back at the floral memorial, longtime Surfside resident Laurie Swedroe lamented the devastating loss of life.

“I’ve been here 22 years. Such a close-knit community, and my kids and I and my immediate family have been here and know people that are missing, and we don’t know what to do,” she said. “We can’t do anything, so the least that we could do is put flowers and a note. We’re just trying to be helpful in anyway we can.”

Swedroe’s note reads in part, “We are here for you today and tomorrow. The symbol of these flowers is for you as well as all the volunteers to know we are here for you. All love, your Surfside neighbors.”

Those who began the memorial said their goal is to fill the entire fence with flowers.

