MIAMI (WSVN) - A new video of a grass fire in southwest Miami-Dade that flared up was captured.

7News crew captured the flames burning in tall grass near the 143rd block of Southwest 208th Avenue.

Firefighters used special machinery and a helicopter to battle the blaze.

About five acres have been burned.

There are other buildings and structures in the area, but no reports of any risk of fire.

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