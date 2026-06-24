MIAMI (WSVN) - Soccer fans received a first-class seat to the fun at the FIFA Fan Fest in Bayfront Park.

7News asked soccer fans about their thoughts ahead of Scotland’s and Brazil’s World Cup match.

“Great,” said a Scot fan.

“It’s gonna be 3-2 to Scotland,” said a Scot fan.

Inside the FIFA Fan Fest, fans of Scotland and Brazil are battling the heat but finding the fun.

Wearing a kilt in South Florida heat may intimidate some, but for the Tartan army, it’s just another day.

“I’m trying, man. I’m trying. I’ve lost a few inches,” said a Scot fan.

The Tartan Army’s party started in Boston before descending on South Florida.

Brazil fans are bringing the party too.

“I was born in Brazil, born and raised, and then when I met him, I got him into soccer and the World Cup,” said Brazilian fan Kelvin Pereira.

The Fan Fest has drawn thousands of people daily to Bayfront Park during the World Cup, with as many as 30,000 soccer fans taking in the sights and sounds of South Florida.

It’s kept event organizers busy for years, leading up to today.

“We’ve done our job, we hope in trying to showcase the many countries, the many matches, the culture, all community-based. These are communities that are coming out, and they’re enjoying it, and that’s a huge reward for us at the end of the day,” said Randi Freedman, senior executive producer of Fan Fest.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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