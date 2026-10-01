NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view shows the moment Florida Highway Patrol troopers captured an alleged carjacker after he led them in a wild pursuit through Hialeah that ended in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Multiple camera angles obtained exclusively by 7News provide dramatic points of view from troopers.

According to Hialeah Police, 35-year-old Jordan Eugene Brown busted out of Palmetto General Hospital last Thursday in Hialeah, where he had undergone a mental health evaluation. Once outdoors, he allegedly carjacked a woman and began driving away.

Thankfully, the woman was uninjured.

The getaway in the stolen car kicked off a wild, over-the-top race across Hialeah and into Northwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce soared above the scene shortly after it had started, capturing Brown nearly colliding with police vehicles as he tried to avoid capture.

Pursuing officers from various law enforcement agencies and FHP troopers were seen crashing into Brown’s car, spinning it around in an attempt to halt it, but the speeding vehicle kept going.

From above, 7News cameras captured multiple precision immobilization techniques used by troopers against the car, as well as the stops, starts, reversals, and damage to other parked vehicles.

During the pursuit, Brown drove through a handicap parking sign, sending it to the ground.

It wasn’t until a fifth PIT maneuver that troopers and officers ended the pursuit near Northwest 79th Street and 17th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“You can imagine that weapons will be drawn,” said 7Skyforce reporter Ralph Rayburn.

Troopers pointed their weapons at Brown, who was in the driver’s seat as other troopers hopped on the hood of cars to join in on his extraction from the wrecked vehicle.

“They are bringing him out here right now,” said Rayburn.

After his post-hospital pursuit, Brown’s rocky road led him to the Miami-Dade Pretrial Detention Center, where he remains behind bars as of late Wednesday night, facing multiple charges.

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