NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused of leading authorities on a reckless pursuit across Hialeah and Northwest Miami-Dade in a car he allegedly carjacked outside of a hospital appeared in court.

Thirty-five-year-old Jordan Brown stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Friday morning, less than 24 hours after the spiraling chain of events involving law enforcement officers from multiple agencies.

According to Hialeah Police, Brown had been Baker Acted and brought to Palmetto General Hospital, Thursday morning.

Detectives said the suspect escaped and ran toward a woman who was sitting in her black Nissan Sentra in the parking lot of the hospital.

“He grabbed her out of her car and threw her to the ground,” said Glazer as she read from the arrest report.

Moments later, police said, Brown drove off.

7Skyforce was overhead as Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and troopers with Florida Highway Patrol went after Brown for several miles.

Troopers attempted to stop the suspect several times with multiple failed Precision Immobilization Technique maneuvers.

The pursuit ultimately came to an end at the intersection of Northwest 79th Street and 17th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

He was still in his hospital scrubs when deputies pulled him out of the Sentra and took him into custody.

In court Friday, Brown’s public defender pointed to her client’s mental health when it came to assigning bond.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate this time to increase Mr. Brown’s bond when he’s undergoing a mental health crisis and not receiving the treatment he needed,” said Brown’s public defender.

But Glazer did not see it this way.

“So you’re saying its the hospital’s fault he stole a car?” she said.

Brown is facing a list of charges, including burglary, robbery, battery, and fleeing and eluding. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center ahead of his next hearing.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.