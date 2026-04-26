WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A federal fugitive stood before a judge, days after he was caught on video falling on his face outside a Hialeah Walgreen as law enforcement moved in to arrest him.

Forty-one-year-old Yam Brandy Perera Nunez had his arm wrapped up in a sling and his face appeared bruised and battered as he made his court appearance on Saturday.

Perera Nunez faces multiple felony charges and was arrested on Thursday near West 68th Street and 12th Avenue after he was zapped with taser and taken down by dozens of deputies, some who threw punches at him while others stood by with their long guns out.

Bystanders captured the arrest on their cellphone.

“Aye papo!” said a man as he watched the apprehension.

Perera Nunez left bloodied as he was caught, cuffed and taken into custody.

Officials said a major manhunt for him began in Northwest 137th Avenue on Wednesday after he took off running and led them on a foot pursuit.

7News cameras captured tactically clad officials and their K-9 officers scouring the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, from troopers to Hialeah Police, and even officials with the Department of Homeland Security, looked all over for him but eventually could only take his white pickup truck.

His escape, though, wouldn’t last long as authorities caught him roughly 24 hours later.

Perera Nunez remains behind bars and faces multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding and grand theft.

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