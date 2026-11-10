NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A scheme targeting drivers involved in crashes may have been linked to a fatal crash involving two tow trucks in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Video posted to social media shows the moment of impact between a black tow truck and a red tow truck on February 16 at the intersection of Southwest 288th Street and Old Dixie Highway. The crash left the driver of the red tow truck dead and sent the driver of the black tow truck to the hospital in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies released a statement revealing that one of the trucks was “… indeed carrying illicit, pirate paraphernalia such as a handheld radio with access to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office frequencies…”

The equipment is used in traffic scene soliciting, an illegal scheme. The scheme begins when offenders show up at crash scenes unannounced, bringing tow trucks or claiming to offer help to affected drivers.

That’s when these suspects get victims to sign away their vehicles, leaving them owing thousands.

Authorities gave 7News an exclusive look at their efforts to stop these schemes in Northwest Miami-Dade last Thursday.

“What they’ll do is they’ll sit in a gas station, or they’ll sit in a certain location, they’ll listen to police scanners, and they’ll listen to the call, and they’ll basically run to the call,” said FHP Lt. Rafael Lola. “I can assure you that those two tow truck drivers were racing to the scene of a crash.”

FHP and MDSO officials orchestrated several crashes across Northwest Miami-Dade to draw in scammers, with undercover cops posing as traffic crash victims. During this mission, two men were detained.

“I guess it’s typical for people who are soliciting to be monitoring scanners to find out where their accidents are?” asked 7News reporter Sheldon Fox.

“They’ll pop up there, they’ll listen to where it occurred, and they’ll start making their way there,” said FHP trooper Edward Ricardo.

Officials warn the public against accepting any services from anyone who appears at a crash scene unless those involved in the crash called for help. This includes a fake tow truck operator, someone posing as an attorney or someone offering body shop work. They also advise calling a tow truck personally, or ask the authorities to do so.

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