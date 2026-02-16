SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person is dead, and another is critical in the hospital after a violent crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Video posted to social media shows the moment of impact between a tow truck and another car on Monday morning at the intersection of Southwest 288th Street and Old Dixie Highway.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash and, upon arrival, declared one person dead and rushed a second person to the hospital in critical condition.

The collision caused power outages in the area.

MDSO traffic homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.