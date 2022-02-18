HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to make a painful plea for information that they hope will lead detectives to the hit-and-run driver who, police said, struck and killed a well-liked employee of Hialeah Hospital.

Speaking through tears, the family of 34-year-old Leonardo Gil on Thursday asked for the community’s help to bring the motorist responsible in the Jan. 25 crash to justice.

“I want to call on all the community. Please, we need your help,” said a family member.

By their side at the news conference were Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo and Hialeah Police Acting Chief George Fuente.

Surveillance video captured the moment when a dark colored SUV and Gil’s motorcycle collided along LeJeune Road and East 21st Street, as the victim headed home from work.

The driver of the SUV did not stop to help.

Police said it wasn’t until later that night, when someone passed by and noticed Gil’s lifeless body, that a 911 call was made.

Investigators hope local auto body shops may be a link to the SUV, which they said likely has damage to its right passenger side.

“We need to talk to the mechanics, the people owning the body shops, tow truck drivers, neighbors, co-workers,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, “anyone with information to this vehicle or the person responsible.”

At work, Gil was a beloved nurse technician.

Family members, friends and co-workers gathered at Hialeah Hospital after the crash to pay their respects.

Gil was also popular on TikTok, where he had garnered more than 100,000 followers.

His family said his joy and love for life was always felt the moment he walked into a room.

“Please, we need any details. Call the police,” said a family member. “Please, we need it. Thank you.”

Weeks later, his family is hoping that by speaking out, they can help investigators make an arrest in the case.

“I can assure you that as the chief of police, our detectives will continue investigating this case thoroughly, until the moment that we apprehend the individual that’s responsible for this tragedy,” said Fuente.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Hialeah Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

