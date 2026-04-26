MIAMI (WSVN) - One South Florida family is celebrating after they all graduated together from Miami-Dade College.

The Lawson family immigrated from Jamaica to South Florida. On Saturday, they celebrated their collective achievement at the MDC Commencement ceremony at loanDepot Park.

Both parents and their two daughters told 7News how special the moment was for the entire family.

“This is a very incredible moment, it feels very surreal. I honestly never expected that I would be graduating with my family, but now that I am, I am very happy, very blessed, very grateful,” said daughter Joviana Lawson.

“This journey was all because God has steered us accordingly and we are so excited for this moment to be walking the stage together as a family,” said father Irving Lawson.

The Lawsons said they supported each other throughout their academic journey, often studying together at home.

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