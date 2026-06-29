A family in South Florida is mourning the loss of their 5-year-old child.

The family said Garret Leonard was fatally struck last Friday in the parking lot of Miami Motorcross Park off Krome Avenue.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Deputies said Leonard was riding his bike between parked cars when he came into the path of a pickup truck.

Officials said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Following the incident, Miami Motorcross canceled the events that had been planned for the weekend.

Leonard’s family remembers their loved one as a “vibrant child who had an infectious smile,” according to their GoFundMe page.

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