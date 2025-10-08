CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Families of victims of gun violence gathered to deliver a message of action to Florida Sen. Rick Scott.

The group, made up of those across South Florida who have lost loved ones to gun violence, met outside Scott’s Coral Gables officers to launch “30 Under 30,” a national campaign and magazine that honors 30 young Americans killed by gun violence before the age of 30.

While the “30 under 30” list is typically known as public recognition of hard work, innovation, and talent of select young professionals, the group says this one is meant to convince Scott to act on gun reform measures.

The national campaign was created by Change the Ref, an organization using art to fight for an end to gun violence, created by the parents of Joaquin Oliver, who was one of the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“These 30 kids weren’t able to accomplish their dreams, to keep going with their careers, have a family,” said Patricia Oliver, co-founder of Change the Ref.

Gun violence can take many different forms, including school shootings, suicide and street crime. The group highlighted several victims from South Florida, including D’Sean Perry, who was killed in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia in 2022.

“My son was an artist, football player, basketball player, but most of all, he was a brother. He was my son,” said Happy Perry, the mother of D’Sean.

Another victim highlighted: Timothy Schmidt Jr, who was killed in a 2022 mass shooting in Orlando.

The youngest victim on the list is 6-year-old King Carter, who was killed outside his Miami home in 2016 when he took a walk to get some candy.

“He paused his game, not knowing that he would never return due to a spill out over social [media,] over a girl between some 13 and 14-year-olds,” said Antonio Carter, co-founder of King Carter Youth Foundation.

The oldest victims are two 27-year-olds, including Evelyn Valdes, who was killed in Wynwood this past June.

These families say starting a foundation or charity in their child’s name is a way to make a difference.

“Our charity helps people, families [whose loved ones] die from senseless crimes like gun violence. We pay for funerals, we get them therapy. We do whatever else we can help because that’s the way our son was,” said Tim Schmidt Sr., co-founder of Until Forever.

But now loved ones want lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to get back to work and make some moves on meaningful gun legislation to prevent more young people from dying.

“There’s no expiration date on our pain, and for them to have this book now, it could be all over the world to show that we’re here to fight and continue to fight for justice and to end gun violence,” said Romania Dukes, founder of Mothers Fighting for Justice.

