DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A renewable energy plant in Doral has been burning all week, leading residents near the facility to remain sheltered indoors as officials continue to put out the fire.

The Environmental Protection Agency released a report on Thursday, which said that the smoke from that fire had hit an unhealthy level, and that residents should be told to shelter in place.

As a result, all residents between Northwest 74th Street and Northwest 92nd Street, and Northwest 92nd Avenue and Northwest 112th Avenue are being asked to remain indoors.

All outdoor activities for school students were canceled earlier in the week and remained canceled until further notice.

Please read most recent update regarding the Covanta fire as provided by Miami-Dade County and including changes to City of Doral services for today. Stay tuned as more updates are provided by following us on social media and visiting https://t.co/LVMu6d8580. pic.twitter.com/WvSkJ87yy5 — City of Doral (@Cityofdoral) February 17, 2023

