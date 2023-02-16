DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A waste-to-energy plant in Doral is still smoking, days after it caught fire.

7Skyforce hovered above the plant in Doral on Thursday where flames are burning and smoke billowed into the air for the fifth consecutive day.

Crews continued to demolish part of the building so firefighters can get a better hold of the fire.

The Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring the air quality in the vicinity of the facility and agreed with the county’s advice for people living in the area.

“Residents in the area should remain indoors as much as possible and keep their windows closed. Anyone driving around the plant, we recommend you please keep your windows rolled up to avoid bringing smoke into the vehicle,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Garbage inside caught fire Sunday, and conveyor belts made matters worse by moving the flaming trash into other areas of the plant.

