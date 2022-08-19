SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a Dollar Tree store in Southwest Miami-Dade

According to Miami-Dade Police, a driver hit the wall of the store, located in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the motorist reversed and sped off.

Witnesses told police the driver was an “older person”.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

