MIAMI (WSVN) - A confrontation in downtown Miami escalated into gunfire when a man pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at a fleeing victim, police said.

Dontae Wilkerson, 29, turned himself in to police days after the April 19 shooting and faces charges including attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm in public, according to a Miami police arrest affidavit.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 3:50 p.m. near Southeast Second Avenue and recovered multiple 9mm shell casings at the scene, investigators said.

Witnesses told police they saw a man pull out a gun and fire several times toward another man, who ran away.

The victim went to a police station the following day and provided a sworn, recorded statement to detectives.

He said he had just left La Granja restaurant on Southeast Second Avenue when he was flagged down by his former roommate and another man.

According to the affidavit, the victim believed the men were trying to lure him to follow them.

As they walked westbound along Southeast Second Street, the victim said he noticed Wilkerson acting suspiciously.

Wilkerson then allegedly told him he wanted him to fight the other man.

The group stopped near 120 Southeast Second Street and began discussing the fight, the report states.

The victim told detectives he then saw Wilkerson pull a black handgun from his waistband.

He said he immediately turned and ran eastbound as multiple shots were fired in his direction.

The victim later identified Wilkerson as the shooter and told investigators the second man helped set him up, according to the affidavit.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby property that they said shows the group walking together before Wilkerson pulls out a firearm and begins shooting as the victim runs away.

Wilkerson surrendered to police on April 22 and was taken into custody. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

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