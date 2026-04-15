DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Doral Police Department now has a brand new way to patrol from the sky with the launch of their new drone unit

Doral’s Police Chief Edwin Lopez showed off the device in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The drone unit can monitor situations happening in real time and respond faster than before. Lopez mentioned that the drone will also improve how officers cover search operations and special events.

Officials call this a step forward for the department.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.