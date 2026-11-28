CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in critical condition after veering off the road and crashing into construction equipment in Cutler Bay.

Authorities say it happened near a construction site off Southwest 97th Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a heavily damaged vehicle could be seen.

The driver of that vehicle was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

No word on what led to the crash.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.