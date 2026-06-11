OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews got the upper hand on a fire that broke out at a junkyard in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the first alarm blaze along the 2300 block of Ali Baba Avenue, just before 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the junkyard. They established water supplies and began a fire attack from multiple angles, including the use of aerial ladders to combat the flames from above.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines and foam to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to properties next to the junkyard.

Crews were able to put out the fire and remained at the scene for several hours to monitor and address hotspots.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation

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