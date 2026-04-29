NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A scary situation unfolded after a fire broke out at a nursing home.

The blaze broke out at a nursing home and rehabilitation center along the 200 block of Sierra Drive in North Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assisted nursing home staff to relocate residents to a different area within the facility after the flames were extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.