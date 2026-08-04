MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to extinguish a car fire that slowed down traffic in the area on Monday.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash southbound on Interstate 95 near State Road 112 in Miami.

It’s unclear what sparked the flames.

As crews worked on the fire, three right lanes were blocked, bringing traffic to a crawl.

As of late Monday night, all lanes have re-opened.

No injuries were reported.

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