(WSVN) - Firefighters are continuing to get the upper hand on a multi-county fire fight.

Flames burning near the Everglades in the area just off U.S.-27 in Pembroke Pines have burned over 11,000 acres and is 95% contained as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the area can now breathe easier as the air quality continues to improve.

Down south in Florida City, a second brush fire continues burning. Crews said that fire has burned over 300 acres and is 70% contained.

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