MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and woman have been arrested after police say they turned their Miami Gardens home into a counterfeit luxury storefront and sold fake Louis Vuitton merchandise valued at more than $500,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, 33-year-old Yuri Rafael Velazquez-Garcia and 32-year-old Mayrelis Marquez Plans were arrested Tuesday at their residence on Northwest 185th Street, where detectives executed a search warrant and seized more than 500 counterfeit items.

Investigators said Velazquez-Garcia and Marquez Plans advertised items through social media accounts and offered nationwide shipping.

Undercover detectives conducted two controlled buys in August, purchasing handbags, clothing and accessories that brand experts later confirmed were counterfeit.

Police said the home had been staged to resemble a retail storefront, with luxury-branded merchandise displayed for sale.

They are charged with felony counterfeiting involving goods worth $20,000 or more.

