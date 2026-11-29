CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - In Coral Gables, the day after Black Friday transformed into Small Business Saturday with a local walk along Miracle Mile.

The main event was hosted by the city’s chamber of commerce at the Violetas Decor Store.

“Many, if not all individuals in our community, either own a small business or are employed by a small business,” said Mayor of Coral Gables Vince C. Lago. “So today, we are asking people to come out and support small businesses. Shop local and shop small.”

A new report shows holiday spending is expected to be on the rise this year, with Black Friday spending increasing by nearly 6%.

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