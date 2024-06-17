MIAMI (WSVN) - City officials came together to show support to a local business owner in downtown Miami after his business was targeted by vandals for the fourth time in nearly eight months.

On Monday morning, the city sent not only an employee to remove the paint but also Mayor Francis Suarez, Federal Judge Roy Altman and Commissioner Manolo Reyes personally as they put on gloves to help clean up.

“Graffiti is not acceptable anywhere, it’s against the law, but in particular when it’s hateful and meant to offend a particular community, one that is a big part of our city,” said Suarez. “I just felt it was my responsibility to come here and do this as quickly as possible.”

“I decided to come out here because my grandparents lived through the Holocaust, this is how it started in the 1930s, with spray painting and targeting of Jewish businesses, Jewish homes, and Jewish families and we will never allow it to happen again in our country,” said Altman.

Josh Nodel owns the Holy Bagels & Pizzeria, located near Northwest First Avenue and First Street. He said the vandal spray painted the windows and in big red letters and wrote the words “Free Palestine and end the Genocide.”

“You could do whatever you want in your home, in demonstration, do whatever you need to do, but don’t interfere with my personal business, our business, we’re not here to hurt anyone,” said Nodel.

The vandalism was caught on surveillance video early Sunday morning.

“Its painful, every time we see such a hate, we just know we gotta get stronger,” said Nodel.

A discriminatory act that initially sadden Nodel, who is from Israel, was quickly met with an out pour of support. He said he’s received several calls of support from the community.

“The tremendous support by the city, by the police, taking it very seriously,” said Nodel.

This is not the first time Nodel has experienced an act of discrimination, but it’s the fourth. The most recent incident happened at his location downtown Miami, but the other three incidents occurred at his Miami Beach location, which were caught on camera as well.

First, in October, a man slashed a Pro-Israel sign, and weeks later, a woman ripped his Pro-Israeli flag and stomped on it. Then in December, a man tore down his American flag.

Nodel said these acts of hate don’t make him afraid but instead, they ignite his passion and support for his home country.

“We are ready to put three, four, five, more flags up,” he said. “We increased it in Miami Beach at our other restaurant and we’re going to increase it here. We’re going to increase the awareness. The need of our hostages to come home alive and safe and the need to end the war. End the war means end Hamas.”

Police are aware of this most recent incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

