MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing act of vandalism unfolded early Saturday morning in Miami Beach, as surveillance cameras captured an individual repeatedly slashing a sign expressing support for Israel outside a local café.

The sign, which read “Bagel Time Proudly Stands with Israel,” remains hanging outside the café on 41st and Alton Road, serving as a stark reminder of the hate-filled act that occurred.

The owner of Bagel Time Cafe, Josh Nodel, expressed his disappointment and concern, emphasizing that the incident was an act of hatred and vandalism.

“It’s pretty bad for us, our community; we have a Miami Beach community over here. Everybody here knows each other, so people don’t want to feel in fear,” said Nodel.

The surveillance footage reveals that the incident took place around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. A yellow Mustang pulled up to the intersection nearby, and an individual exited the vehicle, heading straight for the sign.

“He started hanging on the sign and started cutting it with a knife,” said Nodel.

After slashing the sign, the perpetrator quickly returned to the car and fled the scene.

Local law enforcement officials have been actively investigating the incident, dusting for fingerprints as part of their efforts to identify the vandal. This hate-fueled incident wasn’t the only one reported over the weekend in South Florida.

On Saturday afternoon, a group of teenagers targeted a synagogue in Parkland, taunting and yelling at people outside. A letter sent to members of the congregation explained that the teens “shouted death to the Jews as they rode by on bicycles.”

Like the individual responsible for the Miami Beach sign vandalism, the teens made a swift getaway, leaving the community concerned.

The surveillance video from both incidents is now in the hands of the police as they work to identify and apprehend those responsible for these acts of hate.

